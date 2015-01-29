UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 29 China Bicycle Co Holdings Ltd
* Says expects 2014 net profit at about 5 million yuan ($800,641) versus net profit of 1.6 billion yuan previous year
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1A10gmw
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2450 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.