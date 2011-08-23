(Corrects to add dropped word "Vice" in Biden's title in first
paragraph)
BEIJING Aug 23 Black bean sauce noodles and
other delicacies served at one Beijing eatery are being snapped
up by customers eager to order the dishes eaten by U.S. Vice
President Joe Biden on a recent visit, a meal dubbed "noodle
diplomacy."
Biden and his entourage ordered five bowls of black bean
sauce noodles, 10 steamed buns, smashed cucumber salad, mountain
yam salad, shredded potatoes and Coca Cola at Yao's Chao Gan
restaurant for lunch last Thursday, racking up a tab of 79 yuan
($12.40).
Staff at the small restaurant said the number of customers
ordering the noodles has risen by four times since then, with
many coming in to order what they call the "Biden Set" even if
it is not on the menu -- though owner Yao Yan plans to include
it soon.
"U.S. Vice President Joe Biden came to my restaurant for
lunch just like an ordinary customer, and we treated him like an
everyday guest who came from far away," she told Reuters
Television.
"We didn't give him any discounts or special offers."
On a recent day all seats were full in the simple
restaurant, where diners sit on backless chairs and eat from
plain white dishes. A line snaked through the room, with hungry
customers eyeing other treats such as fried spring rolls.
Economic concerns dominated Biden's visit last week, with
the two nations turning their backs on a range of thorny
problems including human rights and trade in favour of showing
shared confidence and co-operation in the face of a jittery
global economy.
A few customers expressed surprise that Biden had chosen
such an inexpensive eatery for his meal, which Chinese media
called "noodle diplomacy."
Some Chinese bloggers interpreted his visit to the
restaurant as an indication of support for the yuan to keep on
rising, although there was nothing to suggest this. Washington
has pressed for the yuan to appreciate faster against the U.S.
dollar to combat a hugely lopsided trade balance.
Shrugging this off, ordinary customers are now flocking in,
forcing the restaurant to hire more staff.
"I travelled from Inner Mongolia to Beijing, and the taxi
driver told me this restaurant was famous because the U.S. vice
president came for lunch a few days ago," said a 30-year-old
tourist who gave only his last name, Wu.
"We are here particularly to try what he ate."
(Editing by Elaine Lies)