By Jessica Jaganathan and Judy Hua
SINGAPORE/BEIJING, Oct 18 China's biodiesel
imports are surging, displacing local diesel sales as some
trading companies take advantage of tax and trade incentives the
government provides to boost usage of the blended fuel in the
world's second-largest oil consumer.
As imported biodiesel takes up more of the local market, it
could cut into the market share of state-owned refiners, in turn
boosting their diesel exports, industry sources said.
Top state refiners Sinopec Corp and
PetroChina are already expected to boost
shipments of the fuel after Beijing approved large export quotas
for the fourth quarter.
At least one state-owned refiner has complained to local
authorities that some of the biodiesel shipped in contains a far
lower biofuel component than what is required by Chinese customs
law, a source close to the matter said.
"It's the big thing in China now, but it's all done
hush-hush," said a trader directly involved with such shipments
and who declined to be named.
Imports of diesel are subject to stringent conditions: only
companies approved by the government and granted import licenses
can bring in the fuel. But regulations governing biodiesel
imports are less robust and private companies are allowed to
ship in the fuel, a second trader involved with the trade said.
Biodiesel shipments from member countries of the Association
of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to China are also exempt from
import taxes according to a free trade agreement inked between
the two regions, said sources involved in the trade.
Biodiesel containing less than 30 percent of biofuel is
classified as "petroleum", while biodiesel containing 30 percent
or more of biofuel is categorised as "miscellaneous chemical
products," according to a 2012 edition of China's customs rules.
Some of the trading companies involved are declaring
biodiesel with as little as a 2 to 5 percent palm oil blend at
the higher level to escape the controls and tariff, industry
sources said.
By classifying the product as 30 percent biodiesel,
companies are able to circumvent paying a consumption tax of
about 940 yuan ($150) per metric tonne normally levied on
diesel, they said.
From January to June this year, total imports of this
reduced biofuel blend were at about 500,000 tonnes, and since
then average monthly imports have at least doubled to 200,000 to
300,000 tonnes, the sources added.
About 120,000 to 180,000 tonnes a month are being shipped
mainly from Malaysia and Indonesia, while the rest is being
shipped from Thailand, the sources said.
China doesn't provide detailed biodiesel import data.
Diesel makes up about 30 percent of Asia's oil consumption.
In China, it is used in farming, industry, shipping and
transport, but increased refining capacity and an economic
slowdown turned the country into a net diesel exporter in 2012,
driving down processing margins across the region.
Small refiners and independent fuel dealers in late 2010
imported "power kerosene," a blend not subject to consumption
taxes and that could be easily turned into diesel. The practice
eventually led to the detention and fining of two traders.
HOW THE TRADE WORKS
The biodiesel with the reduced palm oil mix is typically
blended in storage terminals in Southeast Asia and sold to
middlemen who sell onwards to companies in China. It is then
transported in small to medium-sized vessels, trading and
shipping sources said.
The product is then sold as regular diesel to consumers in
China including factories, with importers making savings on the
tax incentives, the second trader involved in the trade said.
"The cargoes actually go through a lot of hands, so there
are many companies involved ... from the usual traders who sell
the barrels to the smaller companies who buy them," said a
Singapore-based biodiesel trader not involved in the trade.
Some of these trading companies do not usually deal in
diesel or oil.
"We don't actually keep track of what they do with the
cargoes in China, we ship it because it's getting popular," said
a third source involved in the trade.
The supplies aren't usually sold to retail diesel consumers
for fear of harming vehicle engines.
The imports could drop off during the winter, according to
another source with a Chinese refiner, because some
specifications of the blended product renders the product
unsuitable for use in cold weather.
"Just like 'power kerosene', biodiesel is a product of a
certain period. It will never become a mainstream product and
will withdraw from the market eventually," said a senior
Beijing-based oil product trader.
($1 = 6.1211 Chinese yuan)
