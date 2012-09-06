(Corrects to fix spelling of name to China National Biotec)

SHANGHAI, Sept 6 China's environment ministry has approved a plan by China National Biotec Group to raise as much as 10 billion yuan ($1.58 billion) through a Hong Kong initial public offering, the ministry said on Thursday.

The state-owned pharmaceutical firm plans to raise 8.3-10.0 billion yuan via the offering to fund its business expansion. ($1 = 6.3492 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Kazunori Takada)