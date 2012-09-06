CANADA STOCKS-TSX slumps most since Sept as energy, bank stocks weigh
* All TSX's 10 main groups retreat in sharpest fall since Sept 13
(Corrects to fix spelling of name to China National Biotec)
SHANGHAI, Sept 6 China's environment ministry has approved a plan by China National Biotec Group to raise as much as 10 billion yuan ($1.58 billion) through a Hong Kong initial public offering, the ministry said on Thursday.
The state-owned pharmaceutical firm plans to raise 8.3-10.0 billion yuan via the offering to fund its business expansion. ($1 = 6.3492 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Kazunori Takada)
NEW YORK, Feb 24 Major global stock markets lost ground on Friday as investors scaled back bets U.S. President Donald Trump's policies would promote faster economic growth and instead favored perceived safer assets such as bonds and gold.
SAO PAULO, Feb 24 Vale SA has stepped up the search for a new chief executive officer as Murilo Ferreira announced his departure, signaling efforts by some top shareholders to shield the world's No. 1 iron producer from political interference, three people with direct knowledge of the situation said on Friday.