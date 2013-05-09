BEIJING May 9 China reported one more death
from a new strain of bird flu on Thursday, bringing the death
toll to 32, with the number of infections staying at 129, the
official Xinhua news agency said.
A 56-year-old man died in the central province of Henan, two
weeks after his infection was confirmed, Xinhua cited a
statement from the local health bureau.
The man had no direct contact with birds, but there were
birdcages hanging in the corridor of the building he lived in,
the report said.
The Geneva-based World Health Organization (WHO) has said it
has no evidence that the new strain of bird flu, first detected
in patients in China in March, is easily transmissible between
humans.
Chinese scientists have confirmed that the H7N9 strain has
been transmitted to humans from chickens. But the WHO has said
40 percent of people infected with H7N9 appear to have had no
contact with poultry.
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Nick Macfie)