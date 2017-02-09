SHANGHAI Feb 9 China's central bank said on
Thursday it met with nine smaller local bitcoin exchanges to
discuss risks and problems in the bitcoin market, and warned
them that they risk closure should they seriously violate the
country's regulations.
The People's Bank of China said in a statement on its
website that it had told the exchanges during the Wednesday
meeting not to take part in financial activities such as margin
lending or allow money laundering.
It said that the meeting came amid ongoing checks into Huobi
and OkCoin, two of the country's largest trading platforms,
which began last month. BTC100 and HaoBTC were among the nine
exchanges they met, it said.
The price of bitcoin fell from a one-month high on Wednesday
after sources at bitcoin exchanges in China said the People's
Bank of China had summoned some smaller exchanges to a
closed-door meeting.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Sam Holmes)