BEIJING Dec 18 A Chinese bitcoin exchange
platform announced on Wednesday that it had stopped taking
Chinese yuan deposits, sending the price of the virtual currency
down sharply as China broadened its crackdown on domestic
bitcoin trading.
Shanghai-based BTC China, the world's largest bitcoin
exchange by volume, posted a notice about the new regulations on
its website, two weeks after Beijing banned financial
institutions from trading in bitcoin due to the risks involved.
"Due to new government regulations, BTC China will
temporarily suspend CNY deposits. BTC deposits/withdrawals and
CNY withdrawals are not affected, and will continue to operate
in the interim," the BTC China notice said.
It was not immediately clear whether other exchange
platforms were affected.
The yuan-bitcoin exchange rate on BT China has dropped 46
percent from Monday, and 60 percent since a peak on Dec. 1. The
exchange rate on rival platform FXBTC.com has fallen 70 percent
from its Nov. 30 peak.
Over the past two months, bitcoins have seen their value
relative to the dollar skyrocket some 800 percent as speculators
have piled into the currency, according to bitcoinity.org.
Bitcoin market operators say Chinese nationals are major
participants in the market and hold an outsized share of the
total number of bitcoins in circulation.
On Tuesday, the Chinese Business News reported that the
government had asked third-party payment services to stop
handling bitcoin transactions.
Earlier this month, the government issued a statement
banning financial institutions from trading in bitcoin due to
the risks involved. It did not ban individual trading.
nL4N0JK1KZ]
The statement, which appeared on the website of the People's
Bank of China (PBOC), said that the government would act to
prevent money laundering risks from bitcoin, which is not backed
by a government or central bank.
The PBOC may have cause to be concerned about bitcoins,
which are anonymous, untraceable, and can be carried on memory
sticks or transmitted electronically, because they represent a
potential hole in the country's capital controls.
However, analysts point out that, given the tiny value of
the total bitcoins in circulation relative to other currencies,
it is unlikely to have much impact on the wider economy.