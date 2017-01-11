SHANGHAI Jan 11 Chinese bitcoin exchange OKCoin said its platform was operating normally and it was working with authorities after China's central bank launched an inspection of it and other exchanges on Wednesday.

"The operating situation on OKCoin's platform is currently normal," a spokeswoman told Reuters.

The checks on bitcoin exchanges in Beijing and Shanghai, also including BTCC and Huobi, were to look into possible market manipulation, money laundering, unauthorised financing and other issues, the People's Bank of China said. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)