By Fayen Wong and Judy Hua

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Oct 9 The world's first futures in road-paving material bitumen generated strong investor interest after launching on the Shanghai Futures Exchange on Wednesday, as China continues its drive to offer hedging in commodity markets.

Although bitumen makes up just under 4 percent of the country's total fuel consumption, trading of the futures in the heavy tar-like refinery fuel will be closely scrutinized as it is expected to act a trial run for planned crude oil futures, with both requiring similar clearing, settlement and risk control measures.

Regulators have also been considering allowing trade in futures contracts for iron alloys and a slew of agricultural products, as Beijing looks to boost its influence over global prices.

"Volumes and turnover are good. People consider the bitumen contract to be closely related to the forthcoming crude oil futures contract," said Peng Cheng, an analyst at Everbright Futures in Shanghai.

Total trading volumes in the most-active February bitumen contract stood at 318,682 lots, way above Wednesday's trading in a thermal coal futures contract that debuted on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange in late September.

Thermal coal, which also saw a strong launch, remains the fourth most heavily traded contract on that exchange.

Trading in the bitumen contract, aimed at refiners, dealers and end users, will be restricted to Chinese entities and foreign banks which have set up a local trading entity.

Companies such as Royal Dutch Shell and South Korea's SK Group - both major bitumen producers in Asia - and traders like Mercuria Energy and Trafigura were expected to be likely users via these entities.

The February bitumen contract closed up 0.4 percent at 4,476 yuan per tonne after touching a high of 4,658 yuan in early trade.

"The small price rise for the February contract is well within our expectations because the base price was set low and February is not a peak season for road paving," said Peng, adding that turnover of 14.4 billion yuan ($2.35 billion) also matched expectations.

The contract has a minimum transaction size of 10 tonnes per lot with a minimum trade margin of 6 percent of contract value. The daily price limit has been set at 4 percent.

The Shanghai exchange's first energy contract, for fuel oil, launched in 2004. But trading went cold after China in 2008 levied a hefty consumption tax on the fuel, used mostly to generate electricity and power ships. The tax hike forced many power plants to switch to natural gas, shrinking the fuel oil market.

An increase in the minimum trading volume further dampened liquidity, and the contract <0#SFU:> is virtually untraded.

($1 = 6.121 Chinese Yuan) (Editing by Joseph Radford)