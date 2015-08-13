(Repeats story published late Thursday; no changes to text)
By Ruby Lian and James Regan
SHANGHAI/SYDNEY Aug 13 Two massive explosions
at the Chinese port of Tianjin that ripped through parts of the
terminal have hit iron ore import operations, as well as
disrupting oil tanker arrivals and departures at this gateway to
northeast China.
The blasts killed at least 44 people and injured more than
500, officials and state media said on Thursday.
Industry officials said oil and gas facilities at the port
had not been affected, but the Tianjin Maritime Safety
Administration said oil and chemical tanker arrivals and
departures had been disrupted.
A crew member on board the 317,713 deadweight tonne very
large crude carrier Samco Europe confirmed they had been told to
stop discharging their crude oil cargo at about 0715 GMT.
"The port authority told the ship to stop because there is
still a risk of explosion due to the fire. They wanted all
activity stopped," said one of the officers on board the ship,
adding it was unclear when reloading could restart.
Reuters shipping data showed there were more than two dozen
tankers in the Tianjin port region, either waiting to get in or
leave the harbour zone.
The docks at the port also contain massive iron ore
unloading capacity, making it a key destination for the tens of
millions of tonnes of iron shipped from Australia and destined
for Chinese steel mills.
Mining giant BHP Billiton said in a statement that
while its iron ore discharging berth had not been damaged in the
blast, its port operations and its shipments were disrupted.
Australia's Fortescue Metals Group also confirmed
to Reuters that its iron ore operations at the port had been
affected, while Rio Tinto said it was awaiting details
of any potential damage.
Some parts of the port's iron ore discharging berth, which
was not far from the explosion site, had halted operations, said
a Shanghai-based iron ore trader. About 7 million tonnes of iron
ore are stored at these parts of the Tianjin port.
"Depending on to what extent these operations have been
disrupted, it could affect the flow of iron ore into China,"
another trader said.
Dalian iron ore futures hit a five-week high on
Thursday.
According to industry portal Mysteel, a berth with a daily
iron ore throughput of about 60,000-70,000 tonnes had been
sealed off and ships were unable to dock.
It said steel mills were still holding inventories
equivalent to one week of production, so the postponement of
deliveries was not expected to affect steel production.
An official with a Tianjin crusher owned by the Beijing
Grain Group said several hours of disruptions to soybean cargoes
had been resolved.
Oil and gas facilities, including the 270,000
barrels-per-day Tianjin refinery operated by Sinopec Corp
and a 2 million tonne-per-year floating liquefied
natural gas (LNG) terminal run by CNOOC, were operating
normally, company and industry sources said.
A Sinopec Corp media official confirmed that its Tianjin
refinery, which is located about 45 km (28 miles) from the
affected zone, was running normally. The refinery, one of the
largest in northern China, handles its crude oil and fuel
vessels at Nanjiang port, a separate part of the Tianjin port.
