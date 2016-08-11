BEIJING Aug 11 An explosion at a plant in central China has killed at least 21 people and injured five, state media reported on Thursday.
The blast happened at a power plant in Dangyang, in the central province of Hubei, on Thursday afternoon, state television said.
Deadly accidents at industrial plants in China are relatively common, and repeatedly raise questions about the country's safety standards.
China vowed to improve industrial standards after chemical blasts in its port city of Tianjin last August killed 165 people. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)
Next In Oil report
GLOBAL MARKETS-Savaged dollar steadies ahead of Fed, stocks rise
LONDON, Feb 1 World stocks made their first gain in five days on Wednesday as the dollar steadied from turbulence after the Trump administration accused Germany, Japan and China of devaluing their currencies to gain a trade advantage.
UPDATE 3-Oil edges further above $55 on Russia, OPEC cuts
* EIA supply report due, 1530 GMT (Previous SINGAPORE, updates prices, adds quotes)