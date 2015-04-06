BEIJING, April 6 An explosion rocked a chemical
plant in eastern China on Monday, state media said, but they
provided few details, including whether anyone was hurt or
killed.
The blast happened at a plant in Zhangzhou in Fujian
province that produces paraxylene, or PX, a chemical used in
making polyester fibre and plastics, state radio said on its
official microblog. It showed pictures of flames shooting into
the air.
The Zhangzhou fire department said on its microblog 430
firefighters were sent to the scene. Pictures circulating on
social media purporting to show dead and injured were fake, the
department said.
PX plants have been highly controversial in China because
residents who live nearby fear pollution from them. Plans to
locate such plants have caused huge demonstrations, including
last year in the southern Chinese city of
Maoming.
