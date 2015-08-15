CANADA STOCKS-TSX notches a nearly 6-week high, led by resource shares
TORONTO, April 4 Canada's main stock index advanced on Tuesday to a nearly six-week high as gains in gold and oil prices helped boost the shares of mining and energy companies.
SHANGHAI Aug 15 The death toll from two huge explosions that tore through an industrial area in the northeastern Chinese port of Tianjin has risen to 85, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday.
Shockwaves from the blasts late on Wednesday were felt by residents in apartment blocks kilometres away in the city of 15 million people.
China on Friday defended fire fighters who initially hosed water on a blaze in a warehouse storing volatile chemicals, a response foreign experts said could have contributed to the explosions.
CALGARY, Alberta, April 4 A shutdown at the Syncrude oil sands facility in northern Alberta has curbed output from ConocoPhillips' Surmont plant, the U.S. company said on Tuesday, as the shortage helped push heavy Canadian crude prices to the narrowest discount in nearly two years.
SAO PAULO, April 4 U.S. oil company Exxon Mobil Corp expressed to Brazil's state-controlled firm Petrobras "strong interest" in the exploration of deep-water pre-salt oil fields off the Brazilian coast, Petrobras Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente said on Tuesday.