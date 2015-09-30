* Pictures show collapsed building, smoke and rubble
* Police identify suspect as local man; motive unknown
* Bombs sent to 13 locations, from hospitals to prisons
(Adds details and background)
BEIJING, Sept 30 A series of package bombs
exploded on Wednesday in the southwest China city of Liuzhou,
killing at least seven people and injuring 51, state media said.
The official Xinhua news agency said police had determined
the blasts were a "criminal" act and identified the suspect as a
33-year-old local man surnamed Wei, but added the investigation
was continuing.
Media images showed a collapsed building, smoke and streets
strewn with rubble in Liuzhou in Guangxi region. Two people were
missing, state radio said on its microblog.
Bombs were sent to 13 places ranging from hospitals and
shopping malls to prisons and government offices, reports said,
adding that a terrorist attack had been ruled out.
The Ministry of Public Security has sent a team of experts
to help with the investigation, Xinhua said.
Guangxi sits on the border with Vietnam and has several
ethnic minorities, but is generally peaceful.
Disaffected or mentally unstable Chinese people have set off
explosions in public places in the past. Explosives are
relatively easy to come by, as they are widely used in China's
large mining industry.
Such "sudden incidents", as Chinese authorities refer to
them, are sometimes seen as linked to a widening gap between
rich and poor and anger at corruption or environmental problems.
Hundreds have died in recent years in China's far western
region of Xinjiang, in violence blamed by the government on
Islamist militants, but that unrest only occasionally spills
over into other parts of the country.
(Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan, Ben Blanchard and Judy Hua;
Editing by Andrew Roche)