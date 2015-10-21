BEIJING Oct 21 Nine people were missing and two
injured in a blast at an east China factory on Wednesday, state
media said, the latest in a string of warehouse and plant
explosions.
The frequency of blasts in China, including massive
explosions that killed more than 160 people in the northeastern
city of Tianjin in August, have raised questions about safety
standards failing to keep up with three decades of breakneck
economic growth.
The blast occurred at Shandong Tianbao Chemical Industry
Corporation in Shandong province's Pingyi county, Xinhua news
agency said, adding that the company made civilian-use explosive
materials.
"The cause of the blast is being further investigated,"
Xinhua said.
Chemical facilities explosions are relatively common in
China and blasts have killed people since the Tianjin disaster,
which spurred nationwide shutdowns and safety checks.
