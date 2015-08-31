BEIJING, Sept 1 An explosion shook a chemical
plant in the eastern Chinese province of Shandong, state media
said on Tuesday, though there were no immediate reports of
casualties in a country on edge after blasts killed more than
145 people last month.
A single "loud" blast occurred at the plant in Dongying
shortly before midnight, state radio said on its official Weibo
microblog, showing pictures of the explosion in what appeared to
be a fairly remote industrial area.
There were no other details available and Reuters was not
immediately able to reach officials for comment.
One person died last month when an explosion hit a chemical
plant in a different part of Shandong.
On Aug. 12, explosions at a warehouse storing dangerous
chemicals devastated an industrial park in the northern port
city of Tianjin, killing at least 145 people.
The latest incident will likely raise more questions about
safety standards in China, where industrial accidents are all
too common following three decades of fast economic growth. A
blast at an auto parts factory killed 75 people a year ago.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Hugh Lawson)