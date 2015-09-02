SHANGHAI, Sept 2 The death toll from an
explosion at a chemical plant in China's Shandong province late
on Monday has risen to five, state news agency Xinhua reported,
as China still seeks answers to a far larger blast in the port
city of Tianjin earlier last month.
The latest blast happened close to midnight in a county
roughly 275 km (170 miles) south of Tianjin, where explosions at
a warehouse storing dangerous chemicals devastated an industrial
park on Aug. 12 and killed at least 145 people.
The explosions have raised questions about safety standards
in China, where industrial accidents are all too common
following three decades of breakneck economic growth.
Residents displaced by the huge Tianjin blasts protested in
anger last month, demanding compensation.
Xinhua said on Wednesday the fire at the Shandong Binyuan
Chemical Co Ltd, in Lijin county, was extinguished before dawn
on Tuesday, and waste water from the plant had been sealed
without any spillover.
The cause of the incident was under investigation, it said
without giving further details.
(Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Paul Tait)