By Kazunori Takada
SHANGHAI Aug 13 Two massive explosions caused
by flammable goods ripped through an industrial area in the
northeast Chinese port city of Tianjin late on Wednesday,
killing 17 people and injuring around 400, official Chinese
media reported.
President Xi Jinping demanded that authorities quickly
extinguish the fire caused by the blasts and "make full effort
to rescue and treat the injured and ensure the safety of people
and their property", China Central Television (CCTV) said on its
official microblog.
CCTV said the blasts erupted in a shipment of explosives at
around 11:30 p.m. local time (1530 GMT), triggering a blast wave
that was felt kilometres (miles) away. The second blast came
roughly 30 seconds after the first, state media said.
The official People's Daily newspaper said the death toll
was 17 while other state media said three firefighters were
among the dead. The official Xinhua news agency said around 400
were hurt.
Video posted on YouTube from what appeared to be an
apartment building some distance from the scene showed fire
shooting into the night sky from the initial blast when the
second, much bigger, explosion rocked the area, sending a huge
fireball into the air.
Seconds later, shockwaves hit the apartment building,
causing panic among the occupants inside. here
Pictures posted on Chinese media websites showed a cloud of
dust towering above buildings near the scene. Residents and
workers, some bleeding, could be seen fleeing.
Canadian teacher Monica Andrews told the BBC that she awoke
in panic after what she thought was an earthquake.
"I ... looked out the window and the sky was red ... I just
watched a second explosion go off and (it was) just pure chaos,
everyone leaving their apartment buildings thinking it's an
earthquake, cars trying to leave the complex and ... it was
crazy the amount of light that this explosion and fire lit up,"
she said.
Xinhua said the explosions had ripped through a warehouse
storing "dangerous goods". The first explosion was equivalent to
3 tonnes of TNT and the second blast 21 tonnes of TNT, it said.
Residents in nearby areas said the blasts had shattered
windows in buildings, it reported.
Citing a local hospital, Xinhua said people had been hurt by
broken glass and stones and some were seriously wounded.
CCTV said on its website about 100 fire trucks had been sent
to the scene.
Tianjin is home to around 15 million people, making it one
of the biggest cities in China. It is also home to one of the
country's biggest ports.
Industrial accidents are not uncommon in China following
three decades of breakneck economic growth. A blast at an auto
parts factory in eastern China killed 75 people a year ago when
a room filled with metal dust exploded.
(Reporting by Kazunori Takada and Michael Martina; Writing by
Dean Yates; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)