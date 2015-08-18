* Regional insurers to bear brunt of Tianjin claims
* Insurance losses could exceed $1-1.5 billion estimate
By Jonathan Gould
FRANKFURT, Aug 18 Insurance claims from
devastating explosions at the Chinese port of Tianjin last week
could exceed initial estimates and strain the finances of
regional insurers, credit rating agency Fitch said on Tuesday.
Credit Suisse analysts estimated total insurance losses
could amount to $1-1.5 billion, basing their estimates on
Chinese media reports, but Fitch said the bill could go higher.
Local Chinese insurers are set to bear the brunt of the
costs and it is not clear how much of their exposure will be
transferred to reinsurance companies.
"The high insurance penetration rate in this area could make
the blasts one of the most costly catastrophe claims for the
Chinese insurance sector in the last few years," Fitch said.
"Claims from the blasts are likely to undermine the
financial performance of some regional players and those
property and casualty insurers with high risk accumulation in
the affected areas," the agency added in a statement.
It was too early to say how the credit strength of China's
insurance sector as a whole would be affected, it added.
If claims were to come in at the high end of the forecast,
it would represent more than 5 percent of aggregated shareholder
capital of the six major insurers in Tianjin, Fitch estimated.
PICC Property and Casualty Company, Ping An
Property & Casualty Insurance Company of China, China
Pacific Property Insurance, China Continent Property
& Casualty Insurance, Sunshine Property & Casualty Insurance and
Taiping General Insurance are the most active insurers
in the region, Fitch said. They account for nearly 80 percent of
property and casualty premiums.
Property and casualty insurers in the Tianjin region
typically pass on about 10-15 percent of risks to local and
international reinsurers, Fitch said.
Zurich Insurance and Allianz are among
the foreign insurers who have received claims stemming from the
blasts, which killed more than 100 people and destroyed or
damaged thousands of cars at Tianjin, the world's third largest
port in terms of total cargo volume.
However, Germany's Allianz has said it did not expect major
financial claims from the explosions, which occurred on Aug. 12.
