SHANGHAI Aug 22 An explosion hit a chemical plant on Saturday night in eastern China, the official Xinhua state news agency said, citing local authorities.

No casualties have been reported yet, Xinhua said.

The blast, which triggered a fire, happened around 8.50pm local time in Huantai county in Shandong province.

The explosion comes after two huge blasts ripped through a warehouse storing dangerous chemicals in Tianjin on Aug. 12 killing at least 121 people.

