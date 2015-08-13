SHANGHAI Aug 13 The northeastern Chinese port of Tianjin is operating as normal after two massive explosions ripped through an industrial area nearby overnight, a port official said on Thursday.

"(The port is) operating as normal. We have not been affected," said an executive, who identified himself as the duty officer at Tianjin Port (Group) and gave his surname as Wei.

Tianjin is one of the world's busiest container ports.

Official Chinese media said the explosions killed 17 people and injured around 400. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Paul Tait)