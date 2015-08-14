TIANJIN, China Aug 14 Chinese fire fighter Xu
Qu was one of the first on the scene of a blaze at a port
warehouse but soon noticed the water he was spraying on to the
fire seemed to be having a very odd effect.
Xu said he had no idea what materials were stored at the
warehouse in the northeastern city of Tianjin. All he knew was
that the water was not putting the fire out.
Far from it.
"If anything, it was making it bigger," Xu told Reuters as
he sat in a fire truck on a closed-off road.
Abandoned apartments blocks lined the street, their windows
shattered when two huge blasts engulfed the area late on
Wednesday, killing 56 people and injuring hundreds.
What Xu and his fellow fire fighters did not know was that
volatile chemicals were stored in the warehouse and the water
they poured into it could have been a critical mistake.
The warehouse, designed for dangerous and toxic chemicals,
was mainly storing ammonium nitrate, potassium nitrate and
calcium carbide, according to police.
Chemical safety experts say calcium carbide can turn into an
explosive gas if doused with water. That could have then
detonated the ammonium nitrate.
The lack of awareness about the chemicals as well as the
safety protocols in dealing with them illustrate how
ill-prepared the fire fighters were.
The uncertainty over what chemicals were stored also shows
the gaps in oversight of the warehouse.
Asked what it felt like to be fighting the blaze, Xu, in his
20s, said: "I don't know how to describe it to you. It was such
a huge fire. I've never seen anything like it."
Two other fire fighters said it was only after the
explosions that they switched from water to foam, although they
said they did not know if water had contributed to the disaster.
Two days later, officials say they are still not sure what
chemicals were stored in the warehouse or in what quantities,
saying only that the storage area was a "transfer" facility.
"The goods unloaded here were only stored temporarily," said
Gao Huaiyou, deputy director of Tianjin's Administration of Work
Safety.
He said he was trying to reconcile information from the
company that operated the warehouse with data on customs forms.
He did not elaborate.
'WORST CASE'
State news agency Xinhua identified the owner of the
warehouse as Tianjin Dongjiang Port Ruihai International
Logistics. Phone numbers listed on its website were disconnected
and an email to the company went unanswered.
The first blast occurred about half an hour before midnight
on Wednesday, about 24 minutes after the first team of fire
fighters arrived to fight the blaze.
The second explosion came about 30 seconds later.
According to an assessment by government environmental
inspectors published in 2014, the facility was designed to store
sodium cyanide.
"They've almost got a cocktail in the warehouse of the
worst-case scenario," said Craig Watt, General Manager of
Chem-Safe Australia, a chemical safety consultancy in Australia.
"If the fire brigade aren't totally clued up about the
safety aspect, the worst thing you could do in a sodium cyanide
fire is actually put water on it."
Despite the risks, the warehouse's operations have little
regulatory oversight.
Many safety decisions - including construction of
residential buildings, roads and railways close by - were left
to separate government agencies that did not communicate with
each other, according to a commentary published online by the
overseas edition of the People's Daily, the ruling Communist
Party's official newspaper.
The Tianjin government did not respond to a faxed request
for comment.
The commentary was later deleted but picked up widely by
many state-backed Chinese media outlets. It said the Ruihai
company did not have a business licence to operate dangerous
chemicals because of a regulatory loophole that allowed it to
function with a licence governing port operations.
The State Administration of Work Safety, the Ministry of
Environmental Protection and various other government
departments regulate companies that operate dangerous materials,
said Cheng Qian, Greenpeace's Beijing-based toxics assistant
campaign manager.
"From what we can see in Tianjin, there is no convergence
between the different policies and their relevant measures,"
Cheng said.
But even the inspections by government agencies would not
address a fundamental problem - the fact that extremely
dangerous materials should not be stored together.
(Additional reporting by Matt Siegel in SYDNEY, Sue-Lin Wong in
SHANGHAI and Michael Martina and Zhang Qi in BEIJING and Michael
Pell in NEW YORK; Writing by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Robert
Birsel and Nick Macfie)