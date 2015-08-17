UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BEIJING Aug 17 Renault SA's car deliveries in China may dip in August and September after an explosion at the port in Tianjin burned 1,500 of the company's imported cars, a spokeswoman for Renault's joint venture in China said.
The automaker maintains its forecast for China deliveries in 2015, Caroline De Gezelle, a Beijing-based spokeswoman for Dongfeng Renault Automotive Company, told Reuters. (Reporting by Jake Spring)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.