TOKYO Aug 28 Subaru maker Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd said on Friday that it will keep diverting car exports from Tianjin to Shanghai for now because its Tianjin operations have yet to return to normal after explosions in the Chinese port city this month.

Tianjin is normally the Subaru car maker's biggest entry point in China, but Fuji Heavy diverted its Tianjin-bound cargo to Shanghai last week after explosions at a warehouse storing chemicals in the city on Aug. 12. It said it has decided to do the same for 642 cars set to be shipped for China on Sunday, it said.

Other carmakers including Toyota and Renault SA have also diverted shipments from Tianjin, China's biggest auto import hub, since the explosions.

Fuji Heavy does not have production facilities in China and exports cars to China from Japan.

Tianjin handled more than 40 percent of about 51,000 cars Fuji Heavy exported to China in the year to March 2015. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki, writing by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Susan Fenton)