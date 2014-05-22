BEIJING May 22 A deadly blast that hit the
capital of China's western region of Xinjiang on Thursday is a
"serious violent terrorist incident", China's Ministry of Public
Security said.
There were major casualties in the blast, the ministry said
in a statement on Thursday.
State media had earlier reported that two vehicles rammed
into a crowd of people at a morning market in the city of
Urumqi. Explosives were hurled from the vehicles, and one of the
vehicles exploded.
Domestic security chief Meng Jianzhu vowed to "destroy the
arrogance of violent terrorists", the statement said.
Public Security authorities have taken emergency measures,
the statement added. Authorities have not published a number of
casualties.
The blast comes at a time of heightened tension in the
region. China has blamed a string of violent attacks in recent
months on separatist militants from Xinjiang.
(Reporting By Megha Rajagopalan)