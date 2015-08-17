BEIJING Aug 17 Volkswagen AG said on Monday that around 2,700 of its imported cars were damaged in last week's blasts at the port in China's Tianjin, which killed more than 100 people.

Tianjin is China's largest port for car imports. Volkswagen's announcement follows Renault SA confirming that nearly 1,500 of its cars burned in the explosions originating in an area of the port that stored toxic chemicals. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)