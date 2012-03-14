UPDATE 1-Canadian insurer Sun Life's underlying profit falls 13.3 pct
Feb 15 Sun Life Financial Inc,, Canada's third-largest insurer by assets, reported a 13.3 percent fall in quarterly underlying profit, hurt by weakness in the United States.
SHANGHAI, March 14 The Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) plans to extend the trading session and lower the threshold for block trades in a bid to encourage transactions of large blocks of securities and drive innovation.
The move would also "benefit the real economy, financial institutions and investors", the SSE said in a statement of the new trading rules published on its website soliciting opinions from members.
Unlike open bidding of exchange-traded securities, a block trade is a non-competitive, privately-negotiated transaction executed outside electronic markets and is perceived to be a useful measure for analysts to assess where institutional investors are pricing a stock.
SSE said it plans to add a four-hour period for block trades between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. every trading day. Currently, block deals are allowed only between 3:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
The threshold for block trades will be lowered, with the minimum quantity requirements for stock trades slashed to 100,000 shares or 600,000 yuan from 500,000 shares or 3 million yuan. Minimum requirements for bond and fund deals will also be reduced. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Chris Lewis)
* Wintrust Mortgage announces the acquisition of mortgage banking assets of American Homestead Mortgage, expanding its presence in Montana
* Elliott International reports open market purchase of 289,000 shares of Arconic Inc's common stock on Feb 15 at $29.27 per share - SEC filing Source text:L (http://bit.ly/2lQoKLc) Further company coverage: