BEIJING, April 29 Bank of China Ltd (BOC) , the country's fourth-biggest lender by assets, posted a 1 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday, missing analysts' estimates.

Profit rose to 45.8 billion yuan ($7.39 billion) in the three months ended March from 45.4 billion yuan a year earlier. That was below the 50 billion yuan average estimate from eight analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.

BOC's non-performing loan ratio rose to 1.33 percent at end-March from 1.18 percent at end-December.

The bank's net interest margin stood at 2.22 percent at end-March, down from 2.25 percent at end-December. ($1 = 6.1989 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Shu Zhang and Engen Tham; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)