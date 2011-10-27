HONG KONG Oct 27 Bank of Communications (BoCom), China's fifth biggest lender, posted a 31 percent rise in third-quarter profit, matching expectations, as Beijing's monetary tightening policies benefit lending profitability while non-interest income continued to rise sharply.

Net income during the July-September period rose to 12.02 billion yuan, from 9.18 billion yuan ($1.44 billion) a year earlier, BoCom said in a stock exchange filing. That compares with an average forecast of 11.88 billion yuan by three analysts polled by Reuters.

Despite their healthy profit growth, Chinese banks are being shunned by stock market investors who are increasingly worried about lenders' asset quality amid signs of an economic slowdown.

Shares of BoCom, 19 percent owned by HSBC Holdings Plc have fallen by about a quarter in Hong Kong this year, compared with a 15 percent decline in the benchmark Hang Seng Index . ($1 = 6.375 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom; Writing by Samuel Shen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)