SHANGHAI, March 30 Local government officials
have a bailout plan to ensure that an insolvent fibre producer
can repay 400 million yuan ($63.4 million) in commercial paper,
avoiding what would have been the first corporate default in the
history of China's bond market, official media said on Friday.
The official China Securities news quoted unidentified
officials from the Weifang city government, in eastern China, as
saying they would ensure that Shandong Helon will be
able to pay all principal and interest due on April 15, when the
company's one-year paper matures.
Traders say a government rescue of Shandong Helon
would support corporate bond prices in the short term, avoiding
a flight to quality and associated spike in yields for
lower-rated issues that would follow a potential Helon default.
But in the long term, a bailout of the company - whose
consolidated liabilities exceed assets by 276 million yuan -
will hinder the development of a genuine, risk-based credit
pricing in China's bond market, traders say.
"From a broad perspective, if a company like this doesn't
default, then China doesn't have a credit-bond market," said a
Beijing-based bond trader.
"Credit bond" is the term that Chinese market participants
use to describe bonds with a non-negligible risk of default. The
term excludes government bonds or bonds issued by sovereign
entities such as policy banks.
If Helon's paper does pay out as scheduled, investors who
bought their bonds at deep discounts, betting that the
government would step in, "will be walking on air," the trader
said. Helon's paper was yielding 379 percent at midday Friday.
Weifang officials say that Helon's large number of
shareholders, debt holders, and estimated 7 billion yuan in debt
mean that dealing with the problem is a important for
maintaining social stability, the paper reported.
China's economy is slowing, adding to fears that more debt
may go sour, and a once-in-a-decade leadership transition is
scheduled for later this year.
STABILITY PARAMOUNT
Analysts also see stability as the key issue.
"The concern is always that if you have retail investors
outside the door of CSRC, saying 'where is my money? where is my
interest payment?' that worries the CSRC," said Fraser Howie,
chief executive of brokerage CLSA in Singapore and co-author of
a book on China's financial system, "Red Capitalism," referring
to the China Securities Regulatory Commission.
As Helon's debt problems have worsened over the last year,
the government has acted to ensure that normal production
continues at the company, which makes artifical fibres and yarns
which used in clothes and a variety of other textiles.
The government has invested around 1.7 billion yuan in the
company through loan guarantees and a state-owned financing
platform set up to operate the company on a contract basis, the
paper reported.
Helon's production line at its Weifang headquarters is
currently operating at more than 80 percent capacity.
But Weifang has not pledged unlimited support. Officials
also reportedly said that while it will ensure that Helon does
not default on its paper, the city government lacked the
resources to repay all of Helon's other outstanding debt.
Helon currently has at least 879 million yuan in overdue
bank loans, equal to 557 percent of the parent company's net
assets, according to a March 23 company disclosure.
Several of its creditor banks, including China Everbright
Bank, China Merchants Bank, and Shenzhen Development Bank, have
sued the company for repayment of outstanding loans.
On Friday, Helon's stock resumed trading in Shenzhen, where
its shares had been suspended since last August. The shares
traded at 4.58 yuan around midday Friday, down from 4.82 on Aug.
19, 2011.
($1 = 6.3060 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Gabriel Wildau, Li Hongwei, and Pete Sweeney in
HONG KONG; Editing by Kim Coghill)