SHANGHAI, March 31 A Chinese bank may extend
some short term loans to an insolvent fibre producer, Shandong
Helon, to help prevent what would have been the first
corporate default in the history of China's bond market, local
media said on Saturday.
China's Evergrowing Bank, the lead underwriter of Shandong
Helon's 400 million yuan ($63.51 million) commercial paper, was
quoted as saying that it was in talks with regulators and that
the local Weifang city government could provide a guarantee to
the loans which the bank makes, the 21st Century Business Herald
reported.
"We have not yet made a final decision but we believe we can
reach a favourable outcome for all," the bank's board secretary
was quoted as saying.
The official China Securities News on Friday quoted
unidentified officials from the Weifang government, in eastern
China, as saying they would ensure that Shandong Helon would be
able to pay all principal and interest due on April 15, when the
company's one-year paper matures.
Helon currently has at least 879 million yuan in overdue
bank loans, equal to 557 percent of the parent company's net
assets, according to a March 23 company disclosure.
A default by Shandong Helon Co Ltd which has 400 million
yuan in commercial paper maturing on April 15, would send
shockwaves through China's bond market, pushing up yields on
lower-rated corporate paper, analysts say.
Several of its creditor banks, including China Everbright
Bank, China Merchants Bank, and Shenzhen Development Bank, have
sued the company for repayment of outstanding loans.
($1 = 6.2980 Chinese yuan)
