HONG KONG, July 29 The Chinese stock market slump may delay how quickly regulators can push ahead with the launch of a programme to connect the mainland's $5 trillion bond market with overseas investors, three sources briefed on the matter told Reuters.

The delay shows how the stock market rout is diverting the energy of officials, particularly those in China, and so delaying Beijing's ambitions to open its capital markets to overseas investors.

There was never a firm date for the launch of the "bond connect", but exchange officials in China and Hong Kong had talked about getting it off the ground as early as next year.

"Our conversations with officials suggest this may be 2017's business as there are a number of obstacles to cross," one source said.

Chinese regulators are stretched trying to put a floor under China's unruly stock markets and so are wary of pushing new initiatives until they have resolved the crisis, the sources said. China's stock markets slumped more than a third in June, prompting a flurry of official measures to prevent the slide turning into a crash.

A spokeswoman for the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), which oversees the Hong Kong bond market, said the HKMA could not comment because the bond connect proposal was in a preliminary stages.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC), which oversees the mainland bond market, did not respond to requests for comment.

COMPLICATED UNDERTAKING

Officials want to model the bond connect project along the lines of the Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect scheme.

Launched in November last year, it allowed foreign investors direct access to trade Shanghai stocks, via Hong Kong. China plans to expand the scheme to include stocks listed in Shenzhen.

But a bond connect scheme would be a more complicated undertaking, investors said.

"There are a lot of questions around the bond connect scheme that needs to be answered and they are quite stretched on the ground getting other programmes such as the Shenzhen connect scheme off the ground," said an industry official involved in discussions about the bond connect.

Unlike equities, bonds are generally traded over the counter rather than on a central exchange. So regulators need to work out how debt products can be traded on an exchange-type set-up.

"A bond connect scheme is going to be a bit more complicated than the stock connect programme because of the heterogeneous nature of the bond market and it would be worthwhile to focus on a particular area of the bond market," said Kenneth Lee, managing partner at Ark One, a credit hedge fund in Hong Kong.

Beijing already allows foreign central banks, sovereign wealth funds and some other institutional investors to invest directly in the interbank market, so long as they file an investment plan with the central bank.

Foreign investors held about 2 percent of China's 32.7 trillion yuan ($5.27 trillion) bond market as of the end of March, data from the Asian Development Bank and Nomura shows.

By contrast, foreigners own about a sixth of the Korean bond market and 40 percent of the Indonesian bond market, according to data from BNP Paribas.

Bond connect discussions among various industry bodies in Hong Kong and China, such as the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors and regulators including State Administration of Foreign Exchange, point to a preference for an exchange-model for the bond connect because it offers the most oversight, the sources said.

While market watchers say more foreign institutional investors are needed in the onshore bond market, this market is relatively under-developed and the stock market crash has made mainland regulators want greater oversight of the bond connect scheme, the sources said. ($1=6.21 yuan) (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Additional reporting by Clark Li in Beijing; Editing by Nachum Kaplan)