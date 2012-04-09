Winning Powerball ticket worth $435 million sold in Indiana
Feb 23 A Powerball ticket sold in Indiana matched the winning numbers of a drawing on Wednesday for the game's $435 million jackpot, one of the largest in the lottery's history.
SHANGHAI, April 9 Shandong Helon Co Ltd , an insolvent chemical fiber manufacturer based in eastern China, said on Monday that it will repay its commercial paper on schedule next week, calming fears that Helon would become the first company in China's domestic bond market to default on its obligations.
Helon's 400 million yuan ($63.3 million) tranche of short-term commercial paper, which matures on April 15, will pay off principal with interest on that day, according to the announcement posted on the website of the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS), the platform for trading in China's interbank bond market. ($1 = 6.3153 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Gabriel Wildau and Steven Bian; Editing by Jason Subler)
Feb 23 A Powerball ticket sold in Indiana matched the winning numbers of a drawing on Wednesday for the game's $435 million jackpot, one of the largest in the lottery's history.
LONDON, Feb 23 European shares steadied near a 14-month high on Thursday, with a rally in stocks of companies like Barclays and RSA following their positive updates offsetting some weaker firms including Technicolor and Veolia.
Feb 23 British American Tobacco wants to double the number of countries where it sells vaping products this year and again in the next, it said on Thursday, after the world's second-largest tobacco company saw full-year sales volumes rise only slightly.