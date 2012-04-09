(Repeats to remove extraneous word from headline, no change to text)

* City government likely helped avert default -reports

* Government shows "zero tolerance" for default

* Move will aid risk sentiment in short term

* Long-term doubts remain about risk pricing in young market

By Gabriel Wildau

SHANGHAI, April 9 A Chinese maker of synthetic fibres that was on the verge of becoming the first company to default in China's bond market said on Monday that it would repay its obligation, bringing short-term relief to worried investors but raising doubts about the longer-term development of the market.

Shandong Helon Co Ltd, an insolvent chemical fibre manufacturer based in eastern China, said on Monday that it will repay its commercial paper on schedule next week.

The firm is behind on bank loans and has seen its credit rating slashed to junk status, prompting worries that it could fail to repay 400 million yuan ($63.3 million) that it borrowed in the debt market a year ago.

In the short term, the news that it will be able to repay the short-term commercial paper will support risk sentiment and encourage Chinese investors to take chances on lower-rated paper, including issuances by local government financing vehicles, traders say.

"This shows the government still has zero tolerance for default," said a Chinese bond trader at a major European bank.

But in the long term, it raises doubts about the development of China's fledgling corporate bond market, where many investors hoped the domestic market's first default would provide an important test of the country's bankruptcy laws.

The announcement did not specify where the company found the money to pay off the paper.

In recent weeks, local media reports indicated that the local government in Weifang city, Shandong province, where the company is based, was in negotiations with banks, including Evergrowing Bank Co Ltd, to provide fresh loans to Helon, possibly with a guarantee by the Weifang government.

If the local government, which owns around a sixth of the company, moved to help avert the default, many market participants will see it as avoiding a critical first test of the country's fledgling bankruptcy system.

A bond default would aid the development of risk pricing models by providing a precedent for how much asset value investors could expect to recover in the event of default.

The lack of sophisticated risk pricing discourages the market from providing credit to small, private enterprises that do not enjoy implicit government support.

"It's not good stuff," the trader said of the long-term implications.

Helon's tranche of short-term commercial paper, which matures on April 15, will pay off principal with interest on that day, according to the announcement posted on the website of the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS), the platform for trading in China's interbank bond market.

Evergrowing was the lead underwriter for the commercial paper issuance last year and has also provided bank loans to the company.

Helon's brush with default follows irregularities in its financial disclosures for which it has been reprimanded by the securities regulator.

Among other problems, in December 2011, Helon announced adjustments to its financial statements from 2008 to 2011, showing combined losses of 1.37 billion yuan from 2008 through the third quarter of 2011, twice as much as previously reported.

Shareholder's equity was cut to negative 246 million yuan from 516 million yuan. As of March 23, the company had overdue loans totaling 879 million yuan, equal to 557 percent of net assets.

Helon's stock, which was suspended on Aug. 22 last year, resumed trading on March 30, but has fallen by 5 percent, the maximum daily limit for stocks under "special treatment" by the Shenzhen exchange, each day since.

The stock was trading at 3.92 yuan per share at mid-afternoon on Monday.

($1 = 6.3153 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Steven Bian; Editing by Jason Subler and Matt Driskill)