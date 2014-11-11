(Adds analyst comment, expected launch for next ETF)

By Ashley Lau

NEW YORK Nov 11 U.S. investors can now gain direct access to China's onshore bond market through a new exchange-traded fund that invests in a broad swath of the country's swelling fixed-income market, which has largely been closed off to foreigners.

Van Eck Global said on Tuesday that it is launching its Market Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF on the NYSE Arca exchange. The fund invests in a broad basket of Chinese bonds, which are denominated in the local currency and issued in mainland China. It will track the ChinaBond China High Quality Bond Index, which includes debt issued by policy banks, sovereigns, and corporate issuers.

It is the first of a handful of U.S.-listed ETFs that U.S. fund managers are readying to launch that will directly access China's nearly $5 trillion onshore bond market. Among other issuers with planned ETFs are Deutsche Bank AG, Global X Funds, and KraneShares, according to company filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Global X Fund, which will track an S&P index, is expected to launch next week, a spokesman for the company said.

The introduction of these early funds could likely pave the way for more ETFs to enter the space, said Dennis Hudachek, a senior analyst with research and analytics firm ETF.com

"I think it will be the start of a whole wave of RQFII fixed-income funds that are going to launch over the next few years," Hudachek said, referring to the way the new bond ETFs will need to have access to a Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) in order to gain access to China's onshore market.

To access the onshore market, Van Eck has partnered with ChinaAMC, an asset manager with RQFII quota that will serve as the sub-adviser to the fund, and has access to the Chinese government-run quota of its local bonds.

While the onshore Chinese bond market carries the currency, default and regulatory risks that might be expected in a fledgling market, their relatively high yields and low correlation to U.S. Treasuries and other global fixed-income and equities markets will make them appealing to investors, analysts say. (Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by Chris Reese and Andrew Hay)