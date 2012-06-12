SHANGHAI, June 12 Chinese fund houses have been
allowed to sell ultra-short-term bond funds, intensifying
competition between fund management companies and wealth
management products sold by banks.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has
started to accept applications for such products following the
successful launch of two funds under a pilot scheme, the
official China Securities Journal reported on Tuesday.
In a trial program, a 30-day bond fund launched by China
Universal Asset Management Co raised 24.4 billion yuan ($3.8
billion) in just seven days at the beginning of May, according
to the company's website.
Another 30-day fund by Huaan Funds raised 18.2 billion yuan
in six days.
However, these funds are not allowed to publish projected
rates of return.
Chinese fund management companies are increasingly focused
on launching new bond funds to win customers who are sceptical
about equity-based products. [IDn:L4E8GU4SR]
Ultra short-term bond funds aim to fill the gap created when
China's banking regulator late last year banned commercial banks
from issuing wealth management products (WMPs) with ultra-short
maturities.
Chinese regulators have issued repeated warnings about
wealth management products but have not prevented banks from
selling them. Such products tend to offer higher returns than
standard deposit rates but some are concerned they cloudy nature
of the assets backing them could pose a systemic risk.
Meanwhile, Chinese banks have been given more freedom in
luring depositors to ordinary interest-bearing accounts, as the
central bank on June 8 raised the ceiling on deposit rates to
110 percent of the benchmark from 100 percent as part of moves
to liberalise the country's interest rates.
($1 = 6.3694 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim
Coghill)