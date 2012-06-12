SHANGHAI, June 12 Chinese fund houses have been allowed to sell ultra-short-term bond funds, intensifying competition between fund management companies and wealth management products sold by banks.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has started to accept applications for such products following the successful launch of two funds under a pilot scheme, the official China Securities Journal reported on Tuesday.

In a trial program, a 30-day bond fund launched by China Universal Asset Management Co raised 24.4 billion yuan ($3.8 billion) in just seven days at the beginning of May, according to the company's website.

Another 30-day fund by Huaan Funds raised 18.2 billion yuan in six days.

However, these funds are not allowed to publish projected rates of return.

Chinese fund management companies are increasingly focused on launching new bond funds to win customers who are sceptical about equity-based products. [IDn:L4E8GU4SR]

Ultra short-term bond funds aim to fill the gap created when China's banking regulator late last year banned commercial banks from issuing wealth management products (WMPs) with ultra-short maturities.

Chinese regulators have issued repeated warnings about wealth management products but have not prevented banks from selling them. Such products tend to offer higher returns than standard deposit rates but some are concerned they cloudy nature of the assets backing them could pose a systemic risk.

Meanwhile, Chinese banks have been given more freedom in luring depositors to ordinary interest-bearing accounts, as the central bank on June 8 raised the ceiling on deposit rates to 110 percent of the benchmark from 100 percent as part of moves to liberalise the country's interest rates. ($1 = 6.3694 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)