(Corrects bond issuance figure in final paragraph)

By Gabriel Wildau

SHANGHAI, Aug 16 Chinese bond funds enjoyed their largest-ever net inflows in the second quarter this year, raising total bond fund assets to an all-time high, in a sign that China's fixed-income market is finally maturing after years of sluggish development.

Meanwhile, equity funds suffered net outflows and ceded market share to fixed income funds amid dismal performance by China's stock markets this year, according to data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company that tracks the mutual fund industry.

The data suggests that efforts to develop China's fixed income markets into a viable alternative to the state-dominated banking system are bearing fruit, both for companies in need of capital and savers in search of safe investments.

Though foreigners are still mostly barred from investing in China's onshore bond market, the data provides some hope for Sino-foreign joint-venture fund houses.

Foreign banks have bought into such ventures at sky-high valuations in recent years, but the industry is hurting.

The weak stock market and competition from the rise of so-called wealth management products issued by banks and trust companies have made it difficult for them to attract funds.

In addition to boosting the fund industry, economists say a more mature bond market should increase economic efficiency by improving credit allocation, as price signals generated through secondary-market trading provide guidance to banks and other investors about the price at which they should provide credit to different types of borrowers.

Chinese regulators are also keen to reduce the risk of a financial crisis by de-concentrating credit risk away from the banking system.

BROADER RANGE OF INVESTORS

The share of all Chinese onshore bonds held by mutual and other funds also hit an all-time in July, showing that a broader range of investors is participating in a market traditionally dominated by commercial banks.

Bond funds attracted $7.2 billion in net inflows between April and June this year, Lipper data shows. Money market funds also fared well, drawing in a net $9.6 billion.

In the same period, equity funds were hit with outflows of $944 million as mainland stock markets faltered.

The Shanghai composite index lost 1.7 percent in the second quarter and was down 3.7 percent on the year as of Thursday's close. With Chinese economic growth slowing and corporate earnings plummeting, analysts fear the index may post an annual loss for the third year in a row. (Graphic: link.reuters.com/cyq99s)

Meanwhile, the monetary easing cycle launched late last year, including interest rate cuts in June and July, has boosted bond prices.

The CSI Universal Bond Index, which tracks a broad range of onshore bonds, rose 2.2 percent in the second quarter and has risen 3.3 percent on the year through Thursday's close.

"Bond funds are providing stable income with much less volatility and perhaps much less risk than equities," said Liu Linan, rates strategist with Deutsche Bank in Hong Kong.

"Restrictions on housing market investment are quite tight. When people have liquidity, they're looking for better returns," she said.

The fund flows in the second quarter boosted the bond share of total Chinese mutual fund assets to an all-time high of 8 percent, with money market funds in control of an additional 17 percent.

The equity share slumped to 50 percent, its lowest level since 2008. (Graphics: link.reuters.com/dyq99s; link.reuters.com/byq99s)

Within the fixed-income market, investment funds - which include mutual funds as well as pension and insurance - are also increasing their share of China's fixed income market.

At the end of July, funds controlled 9 percent of bonds traded in China's interbank market, up from 8 percent at the end of 2011, data from China's main bond clearinghouse, China Depository Trust & Clearing, shows. Commercial banks own fully 68 percent of bonds in the interbank market, where more than 90 percent of all onshore bonds trade.

But the fund share of so-called credit bonds, which include all bonds that don't enjoy an explicit sovereign guarantee, is higher. Funds controlled 23 percent of all interbank credit bonds by the end of July, an all-time high.

Fund investors' enthusiasm for bonds and regulatory support for new issuance has encouraged companies to turn to the bond market for funding. Gross corporate bond issuance totaled 1.46 trillion yuan in the first six months of 2012, up 37 percent year-on-year. Large borrowers are increasingly shifting from bank loans to the bond market. (Editing by Kim Coghill)