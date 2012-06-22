BRIEF-City Developments says Q4 net profit S$243.8 mln vs S$410.5 mln
* Board is recommending a special final ordinary dividend of 4.0 cents per share
HONG KONG, June 22 China's Ministry of Finance said on Friday that it will tender a total of 15.5 billion yuan ($2.4 billion) of bonds in Hong Kong to institutional investors on June 28, with maturities of three to 15 years.
The bonds will be available for tender on a coupon-bid basis by any qualified Central Moneymarket Unit (CMU) members and the CMU BID, it said in a statement.
The ministry had said that it would issue 23 billion yuan offshore bonds, the so-called "dim sum" bonds, in Hong Kong in June, including the institutional portion of 15.5 billion yuan. ($1 = 6.3642 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Victoria Bi and Alison Leung; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Specialty Foods Group announces completion of reorganization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 22 Jeffrey Ubben, the chief executive of ValueAct Capital, told Reuters on Wednesday that his firm has been disinvesting in the capital markets as valuations have become overextended, leaving it with $3 billion in cash.