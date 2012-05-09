* CSRC, Shanghai exchange have been studying plan since last year -source

* Programme could compete with offshore yuan markets long term -analysts

* No timetable for a decision as yet - source (Adds named sources, comments, final section on history of international board)

By Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney

SHANGHAI, May 9 China may allow foreign companies to directly issue bonds that will trade on the Shanghai bourse, two sources said, a move that would give the firms a new fund-raising channel and help position Shanghai as an international financial centre.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) and the Shanghai Stock Exchange have been studying a plan on that since late last year, one source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Wednesday. There was no timetable for a final decision on the proposal, the source said.

A second source at a brokerage said she had been briefed by CSRC on the project this week.

The plan, if implemented, would give foreign firms an alternative channel for fundraising on the mainland to the stalled Shanghai International Board, which was originally planned for 2010 but has suffered repeated delays.

China already allows qualified foreign financial institutions such as the Asian Development Bank and the International Finance Corporation to sell debt in its interbank market.

Chinese subsidiaries of foreign companies are also permitted to sell so-called "panda bonds" on the interbank market, but cannot sell them on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Allowing foreign companies, both financial and non-financial, to sell bonds in Shanghai could position the city to compete with other financial centres such as Hong Kong and London for yuan bond issuers.

"If the move can really boost the onshore panda bonds market, then I think it definitely offers the foreign issuers another fund-raising option, it might even be a better one," said Lei Shi, vice director of fixed-income at Ping An Securities.

'DIM SUM' BONDS

Global firms such as McDonald's Corp have used Hong Kong to issue bonds denominated in offshore yuan (CNH), also called "dim sum" bonds. HSBC last month unveiled plans to sell yuan bonds in London.

"The onshore market obviously has a much bigger capacity, so in this sense it will have some impact on the Hong Kong dim sum market," said Shi.

Wee-Khoon Chong, fixed income strategist at Societe Generale, said allowing foreign companies to issue and trade bonds on mainland markets is part of China's strategy to diversify its bond market, in particular efforts to develop a high-yield "junk bond" market.

"These foreign would probably be required to have good ratings," he said.

He argued that allowing the entry of low-yielding high quality foreign bonds makes it easier for regulators to open the door for higher yielding domestic issues. "Regulators want to complete the ratings spectrum."

However, he added that most foreign issuers are likely to continue to prefer raising funds in Hong Kong in the near term because bond yields are relatively lower there compared to on the mainland.

"Foreign cannot get access to CNY bonds, so they rush into CNH bonds," he said, which has pushed down yields in Hong Kong.

"It is still relatively advantageous for corporates to issue bonds offshore and repatriate the proceeds, simply because the yield is lower."

INTERNATIONAL BOARD STALLED

However, other plans to open the Shanghai Stock Exchange to foreign companies have stalled repeatedly.

Shanghai wants to become an international financial centre by 2020. But while allowing more foreign participation in the market is key to that strategy, implementation of an "international board" has been repeatedly delayed for years.

The board was originally planned for 2010, and companies including Coca-Cola Co, HSBC, Standard Chartered and Unilever have expressed interest in listing on it.

In June 2011, a report in the official People's Daily suggested implementation of the Shanghai International Board was imminent, and the Shanghai exchange followed up with a statement suggesting the board would launch in the near future.

But in January this year Shanghai mayor Han Zheng told a news conference that the board would be postponed again.

"In my opinion, at the moment, this is not a good time. So there is no clear timetable for the international board at the moment." ($1 = 6.3080 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Carrie Hong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)