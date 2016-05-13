BRIEF-Essex announces Q4 2016 results and 2017 guidance
BEIJING May 13 China Yurun Food Group subsidiary Nanjing Yurun Food is unable to make interest and principal payments due on Friday on a 1 billion yuan ($153.39 million) 3-year bond, the company said in a statement on the China Foreign Exchange Trade System's (CFETS) website.
The company said it would transfer the funds on May 16 to China Central Depository & Clearing Co Ltd (CCDC), a state-owned financial institution.
Numerous issuers of high-yield notes are due to make debt payments in May in the $8 trillion Chinese bond market, which is pricing in increasing risks after an unprecedented number of defaults so far this year. ($1 = 6.5195 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by the Beijing Monitoring Desk and Sue-Lin Wong; editing by Susan Thomas)
