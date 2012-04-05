BRIEF-Cairo Amman Bank recommends 12 percent cash dividend for 2016
* Board recommends 12 percent cash dividend for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2l71N8F) Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, April 5 China Development Bank auctioned 15 billion yuan ($2.38 billion) of one-year fixed-rate bills in the interbank market on Thursday at a yield of 3.46 percent, traders said.
The result was below the indicative secondary market yield of 3.5614 percent for one-year financial bonds issued by policy banks on March 30, the last trading day before a public holiday that ran from Monday to Wednesday. ($1 = 6.2980 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Yixin Chen and Jason Subler)
* FY net profit EGP 180.5 million versus EGP 160 million year ago
DUBAI, Feb 12 Petrochemical shares boosted Saudi Arabia's bourse in early trade on Sunday after oil prices firmed at the end of last week, while small and mid-sized stocks were the main movers on other Gulf markets.