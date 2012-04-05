SHANGHAI, April 5 China Development Bank auctioned 15 billion yuan ($2.38 billion) of one-year fixed-rate bills in the interbank market on Thursday at a yield of 3.46 percent, traders said.

The result was below the indicative secondary market yield of 3.5614 percent for one-year financial bonds issued by policy banks on March 30, the last trading day before a public holiday that ran from Monday to Wednesday. ($1 = 6.2980 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Yixin Chen and Jason Subler)