SHANGHAI Aug 11 China Development Bank
auctioned 15 billion yuan ($2.34 billion) of reopened
10-year fixed-rate bonds in the interbank market on Thursday at
a yield of 4.55 percent, traders said, lower than market
expectations.
Market forecasts had centred around 4.65 percent and ranged
from 4.58 to 4.72 percent.
The result was below Wednesday's indicative secondary market
yield of 4.8614 percent bid for 10-year financial bonds issued
by policy banks .
CDB also auctioned 15 billion yuan of 153-day bills at a
yield of 4.1494 percent.
($1 = 6.418 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Qu Weizhi and Jason Subler; Writing by Yixin
Chen)