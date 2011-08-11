SHANGHAI Aug 11 China Development Bank auctioned 15 billion yuan ($2.34 billion) of reopened 10-year fixed-rate bonds in the interbank market on Thursday at a yield of 4.55 percent, traders said, lower than market expectations.

Market forecasts had centred around 4.65 percent and ranged from 4.58 to 4.72 percent.

The result was below Wednesday's indicative secondary market yield of 4.8614 percent bid for 10-year financial bonds issued by policy banks .

CDB also auctioned 15 billion yuan of 153-day bills at a yield of 4.1494 percent. ($1 = 6.418 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Qu Weizhi and Jason Subler; Writing by Yixin Chen)