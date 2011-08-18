SHANGHAI Aug 18 China Development Bank auctioned 16 billion yuan ($2.5 billion) of three-year fixed-rate bonds in the interbank market on Thursday at a yield of 4.33 percent, traders said, around the high end of market expectations.

Market forecasts had centred around 4.32 percent and ranged from 4.25 to 4.35 percent.

The result was below Wednesday's indicative secondary market yield of 4.3942 percent bid for 3-year financial bonds issued by policy banks .

CDB also auctioned 20 billion yuan of 10-year fixed rate bonds at a yield of 4.73 percent, traders said, around the low end of market forecasts.

Market forecasts had centred around 4.76 percent and ranged from 4.70 to 4.82 percent.

The result was below Wednesday's indicative secondary market yield of 4.8250 percent bid for 10-year financial bonds issued by policy banks .

($1=6.39 yuan) (Reporting by Cao Weihao and Jacqueline Wong; Writing by Chen Yixin)