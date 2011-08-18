China stocks rise as infrastructure sector rallies; HK gains
SHANGHAI, Feb 10 China stocks edged higher on Friday morning, on track for their best week in 2-1/2-months, with infrastructure stocks hitting 10-week highs on a big policy boost.
SHANGHAI Aug 18 China Development Bank auctioned 16 billion yuan ($2.5 billion) of three-year fixed-rate bonds in the interbank market on Thursday at a yield of 4.33 percent, traders said, around the high end of market expectations.
Market forecasts had centred around 4.32 percent and ranged from 4.25 to 4.35 percent.
The result was below Wednesday's indicative secondary market yield of 4.3942 percent bid for 3-year financial bonds issued by policy banks .
CDB also auctioned 20 billion yuan of 10-year fixed rate bonds at a yield of 4.73 percent, traders said, around the low end of market forecasts.
Market forecasts had centred around 4.76 percent and ranged from 4.70 to 4.82 percent.
The result was below Wednesday's indicative secondary market yield of 4.8250 percent bid for 10-year financial bonds issued by policy banks .
($1=6.39 yuan) (Reporting by Cao Weihao and Jacqueline Wong; Writing by Chen Yixin)
By Christina Martin Feb 10 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Friday, mirroring gains in Asian shares and on Wall Street overnight after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would unveil a major tax reform that would include tax cuts for businesses and individuals. Asian shares rallied to an 18-month peak on upbeat Chinese trade data and strong gains on Wall Street, while the three main U.S. market indexes surged to new record highs after Trump promised a "phenomenal"
SYDNEY, Feb 10 Pacific Management Investment Co (Pimco), one of the world's largest bond funds, believes corn prices will outperform soybeans and is cautious about aluminium markets.