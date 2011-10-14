BRIEF-Fungible announces $32.5 mln series A financing
* Fungible Inc - announced $32.5 million series A financing co-led by Mayfield, Walden Riverwood Ventures, Battery Ventures, & participation from Juniper Networks Source text for Eikon:
SHANGHAI Oct 14 China Development Bank auctioned 20 billion yuan ($3.1 billion) of three-year fixed-rate bonds in the interbank market on Friday at a yield of 4.23 percent, traders said, within market expectations.
Market forecasts had centred around 4.25 percent and ranged from 4.18 to 4.33 percent.
The result was below Thursday's indicative secondary market yield of 4.3653 percent bid for three-year financial bonds issued by policy banks .
($1=6.35 yuan) (Reporting By Li Hongwei and Jacqueline Wong; Writing by Chen Yixin)
* E*TRADE Financial Corp - for January 2017, company reports DARTS of 201,464, an eight percent increase from December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
