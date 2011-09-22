SHANGHAI, Sept 22 China Development Bank auctioned 20 billion yuan ($3.1 billion) of seven-year fixed-rate bonds in the interbank market on Thursday at a yield of 4.74 percent, traders said, in line with market expectations.

Market forecasts had centred around 4.77 percent and ranged from 4.71 to 4.83 percent.

The result was slightly above Wednesday's indicative secondary market yield of 4.7050 percent bid for seven-year financial bonds issued by policy banks .

($1=6.38 yuan) (Reporting by Steven Bian and Kazunori Takada; Writing by Chen Yixin)