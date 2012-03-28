Peugeot shares jump on talks to merge with GM's Opel - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
SHANGHAI, March 28 China Development Bank Corp auctioned 24 billion yuan ($3.81 billion) in three-year fixed-rate bonds in the interbank market on Wednesday at a yield of 3.83 percent, traders said, the middle of market expectations.
Market forecasts had centred around 3.81 percent, ranging from 3.68 to 3.90 percent.
The result was slightly above Wednesday's indicative secondary market yield of 3.7030 percent bid for three-year financial bonds issued by policy banks.
($1 = 6.3072 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Chris Lewis)
COLOMBO, Feb 14 Sri Lankan shares hit a two-week closing high on Tuesday as investors picked up blue chip shares such as John Keells Holdings Plc and Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc, brokers said.
* Says approved proposal for further issue of shares up to 1.20 billion rupees on preferential allotment basis Source text: http://bit.ly/2kFzknm Further company coverage: