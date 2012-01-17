SHANGHAI Jan 17 China Development Bank
auctioned 20 billion yuan ($3.17 billion) of
seven-year fixed-rate bonds in the interbank market on Tuesday
at a yield of 3.83 percent, traders said, at the high end of
market expectations.
Market forecasts had centred around 3.78 percent and ranged
from 3.68 to 3.85 percent.
The result was significantly above Tuesday's indicative
secondary market yield of 3.7381 percent bid for seven-year
financial bonds issued by policy banks.
CDB also auctioned 10 billion yuan of five-year floating rate
bonds at a coupon of 63 basis points over the one-year deposit
rate, traders said, below market forecasts.
Traders' expectations had centred around 69 bps and ranged
from 65 bps to 71 bps above the one-year deposit rate.
($1 = 6.3165 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)