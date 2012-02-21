BRIEF-Brimstone Investment Corporation says FY INAV up 21.4 pct
* Reported a profit for year under review of r197.3 million compared to a loss of r668.1 million in prior year.
SHANGHAI Feb 21 China Development Bank on Tuesday auctioned 20 billion yuan ($3.17 billion) of 10-year fixed-rate bonds in the interbank market at a yield of 4.1017 percent, traders said, high than market expectations.
Market forecasts had centred around 4.03 percent and ranged from 4.00 to 4.08 percent.
The result was slightly above Monday's indicative secondary market yield of 4.0750 percent bid for 10-year financial bonds issued by policy banks. ($1 = 6.3017 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Yixin Chen and Jacqueline Wong)
* Reported a profit for year under review of r197.3 million compared to a loss of r668.1 million in prior year.
WARSAW/FRANFURT, Feb 27 Poland-based Griffin Real Estate plans to sell part of its asset portfolio in an initial public offering (IPO) worth about 150 million euros ($159 million) to be announced within days, market sources said.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, February 27 (Fitch) This commentary replaces the version published on 24 February 2017 to include the issue rating on Azerbaijan's senior unsecured short-term local-currency bond. Fitch Ratings has affirmed Azerbaijan's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB+' with Negative Outlooks. The issue rating on Azerbaijan's senior unsecured Foreign-Currency bond has also been affirmed at 'BB