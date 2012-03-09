BRIEF-Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital prices public offering
* Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. prices public offering
SHANGHAI, March 9 China Development Bank auctioned 15 billion yuan ($2.37 billion) of one-year fixed-rate bills in the interbank market on Friday at a yield of 3.52 percent, traders said, lower than market expectations.
Market forecasts had centred around 3.63 percent and ranged from 3.55 to 3.66 percent.
The result was below Thursday's indicative secondary market yield of 3.6795 percent bid for one-year financial bonds issued by policy banks.
($1 = 6.3165 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Qu Weizhi and Jacqueline Wong; Writing Yixin Chen)
* Aina Le'a says unable to obtain certain information necessary to complete filing of form 10-Q within prescribed time; co expects to file within extension period Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kOV8zq) Further company coverage:
* Edgefront and Nobel announce merger to create a $300 million diversified REIT poised for growth