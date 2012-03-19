BRIEF-Kalleback Property Invest H2 rental income up at SEK 33.4 mln
* H2 rental income 33.4 million Swedish crowns ($3.7 million)
SHANGHAI, March 19 China Development Bank auctioned 20 billion yuan ($3.16 billion) of 10-year fixed-rate bonds in the interbank market on Monday at a yield of 4.21 percent, traders said, higher than market expectations.
Market forecasts had centred around 4.18 percent and ranged from 4.15 to 4.20 percent.
The result was above Friday's indicative secondary market yield of 4.1815 percent bid for 10-year financial bonds issued by policy banks.
CDB also auctioned 26 billion yuan of three-year floating rate bonds at a coupon of 49 basis points over the one-year deposit rate, traders said, lower than market forecasts.
Traders' expectations had centred around 57 bps and ranged from 50 bps to 65 bps above the one-year deposit rate. ($1 = 6.3227 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Yixin Chen and Jacqueline Wong)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 24 South Africa's rand was little changed in early trade on Friday after it hit an 18 month-high in the previous session.
* Rbs CEO says there will be further job losses as bank targets 2 billion stg cost cuts over next 4 years